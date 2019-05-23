App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 353

  • UPA: 92

    (180 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 1206: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on UPL has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1206 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on UPL


UPL’s 4QFY19 performance (excluding Arysta Lifescience’s two months results) was largely in line with our estimates. The sales/EBITDA/Adj. PAT grew 15.2/0.9/23.5% YoY to ` 65.5/14.3/9.0bn, respectively. The adj.PAT growth of 23.5% YoY was primarily due to a decline in interest costs (down 59.3% YoY) and a lower tax rate (2.6% in 4QFY19 against 23.1% in 4QFY18). Sales rose 15.2% YoY, driven by a volume/value/exchange rate growth of 7.0/5.0/3.0% YoY, respectively. The 4QFY19 and FY19 results include the two -month performance of Arysta Lifescience, which reported Sales/EBITDA/Adj.PAT of ` 85.2/12.9/5.2bn. According to the management, the reported performance (inclusive of Arysta) includes purchase price allocations at fair value, i.e., a ` 4.42bn inventory write down, a ` 1.02bn rise in depreciation on Arysta Lifescience’s results, the ` 1.63bn impact of deferred tax, and the ` 1.31bn interest costs on the debt to finance the Arysta Lifescience acquisition. The management believes integration costs of USD 60-80mn are likely to reflect in the income statement in FY20 (as exceptional items).


Outlook


UPL is expected to deliver a OCF yield of 9.9/9.1% and a FCFF yield of 7.2/6.1% in FY20E/FY21E, respectively, which lead us to assume a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple to arrive at a TP of ` 1,206 (implied P/E multiple of 13.7x FY21 EPS). We resume coverage, with a Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
Read More
First Published on May 23, 2019 11:11 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #UPL

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.