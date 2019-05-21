Buy UPL; target of Rs 1086: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UPL

Management has guided for revenue growth of 8-10% and EBITDA growth of 16-20% for FY2020E, on base revenue and EBITDA of Rs. 32,500 crore and Rs. 6,900 crore, respectively. Revenue and cost synergies of $350 million and $200 million, respectively, on account of Arysta’s acquisition likely to accrue in a phased manner over a period of three years beginning FY2020. UPL (ex Arysta) reported revenue and earnings growth of 15% and 18% y-o-y, respectively, during Q4FY2019.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,086.

