Buy UPL; target of Rs 1086: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UPL

Management believes there is no meaningful impact of the concerns, as UPL Corp is expected to fulfill new resident criteria in Mauritius; African swine fever not to have much impact as peak soyabean season is over; and ongoing U.S.-China trade war likely to benefit as hike in tariff by U.S. makes Chinese products more costly. Arysta’s integration progressing well; Management maintains its revenue and cost synergies guidance.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UPL with a PT of Rs. 1,086. The stock has corrected by 16% from its recent high; currently trading at 11.7x its FY2021 EPS (discount to its historical average).

