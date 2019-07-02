App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy UPL; target of Rs 1086: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UPL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1086 in its research report dated June 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on UPL


Management believes there is no meaningful impact of the concerns, as UPL Corp is expected to fulfill new resident criteria in Mauritius; African swine fever not to have much impact as peak soyabean season is over; and ongoing U.S.-China trade war likely to benefit as hike in tariff by U.S. makes Chinese products more costly. Arysta’s integration progressing well; Management maintains its revenue and cost synergies guidance.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on UPL with a PT of Rs. 1,086. The stock has corrected by 16% from its recent high; currently trading at 11.7x its FY2021 EPS (discount to its historical average).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UPL

