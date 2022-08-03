Buy UPL; target of Rs 1020: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

UPL reported 1QFY23 revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs108.2bn/Rs23.4bn/Rs9.4bn (+27%/+26%/+29% YoY). Results were ahead of our and consensus estimates. Key highlights are: (a) volume and price growth of 6%/18%YoY respectively; (b) all geographies barring India posted double digit growth; (c) gross margin improved 40bps YoY aided by favorable product and superior pricing; (d) EBITDA margins maintained flat amid an inflationary cost scenario (down 20bps YoY) to 21.7%; (e) Net debt (including perpetual bond) stood at Rs294bn, up Rs50.1bn YoY (up Rs75.7bn sequentially) largely led by inflated WC and higher factoring of receivables; (f) NWC has increased by 17 days YoY to 108 days led by short-term inventory build-up due to strong demand and uncertainties in supply-chain coupled with increase in receivables on the back of strong growth in LATAM.



Outlook

Citing positive demand scenario globally coupled with better realizations, UPL raised its revenue and EBITDA growth guidance to 12-15% and 15-18% in FY23E (earlier 10% and 12-15% YoY), with growth to be driven by focus on differentiated solutions and new product launches. While, the company expects to reduce debt by USD400mn in FY23E. We broadly maintain our FY23/24 estimates. We expect UPL to clock Revenue/PAT CAGR of 11%/20% over FY22-24E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised TP of INR1020 (earlier Rs1010) based on 14xFY24E EPS.

