Buy UPL; target of Rs 1020: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on UPL

UPL announced strategic corporate realignment of its existing business by creating 4 distinct business verticals in the consolidated entity 1) India Agrtech (crop protection + Digital); 2) Global crop protection (Excl. India business); 3) Global seeds; 4) Manufacturing and specialty chemicals + others business through investments by marquee investors (ADIA, TPG, Brookfield and KKR) investing a total of USD500mn in two of these business platforms (valuing these entities at ~USD4.5bn which is equally split between the two; implying a deal multiple of ~26x FY22 EBITDA). While, ADIA and TPG will receive USD241mn for their exit from Non-crop protection in UPL Corp. (material subsidiary) business (valuation at 11x FY22 EBITDA) resulting into net proceeds of USD259mn to UPL Ltd.

Outlook

We believe, with net proceeds of USD259mn (~Rs 20 bn) (<1% of EBITDA dilution) is likely to be utilized towards debt reduction and working capital requirement of the company and would not meaningfully impact earnings profile in the near term. While, on a longer term basis, it is a positive move in terms of unlocking fair value of each of the business segments. Hence citing the above reasons, we keep our EPS estimates for FY23/24E unchanged. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs1020 based on 14xFY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UPL - 231022 - prabhu