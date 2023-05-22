Buy UNO Minda; target of Rs 680: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on UNO Minda

Uno Minda Ltd reported revenue of INR 28,881 million in Q4FY23 as against INR 24,151 million in Q4FY22, registering a growth of 19.6% on a YoY basis and it decline marginally by 0.92% on a QoQ basis from INR 29,150 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA for Q4FY23 stood at INR 3,183 million as against INR 2,755 million in Q4FY22, registering a growth of 15.54% on a YoY basis and it declined by 5.80% on a QoQ basis from INR 3,379 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA margin came at 11.02% in Q4FY2, contracted by 57 bps on a QoQ basis and 38 bps on a YoY basis. PAT came at INR 1,940 million in Q4FY23 as against INR 1,562 million in Q4FY22, an improvement of 24.20% on a YoY basis and 11.88% on a QoQ basis from INR 1,734 million in Q3FY23. The EPS for Q4FY23 came at INR 3.19 as against INR 2.84 in Q3FY23 and INR 2.53 in Q4FY22. The company has declared dividend of INR 1 for the final year.

Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at a PE multiple of 32.3x and 25.8x based on our FY24E / FY25E EPS estimates, respectively. We assign a PE multiple of 33.0x to FY25 EPS of INR 20.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 680/share and change our recommendation from ACCUMULATE to BUY with an upside of 27.8% over the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UNO Minda - 22 -05 - 2023 - kr