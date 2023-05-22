English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy UNO Minda; target of Rs 680: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on UNO Minda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on UNO Minda

    Uno Minda Ltd reported revenue of INR 28,881 million in Q4FY23 as against INR 24,151 million in Q4FY22, registering a growth of 19.6% on a YoY basis and it decline marginally by 0.92% on a QoQ basis from INR 29,150 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA for Q4FY23 stood at INR 3,183 million as against INR 2,755 million in Q4FY22, registering a growth of 15.54% on a YoY basis and it declined by 5.80% on a QoQ basis from INR 3,379 million in Q3FY23. EBITDA margin came at 11.02% in Q4FY2, contracted by 57 bps on a QoQ basis and 38 bps on a YoY basis. PAT came at INR 1,940 million in Q4FY23 as against INR 1,562 million in Q4FY22, an improvement of 24.20% on a YoY basis and 11.88% on a QoQ basis from INR 1,734 million in Q3FY23. The EPS for Q4FY23 came at INR 3.19 as against INR 2.84 in Q3FY23 and INR 2.53 in Q4FY22. The company has declared dividend of INR 1 for the final year.

    Outlook

    Currently, the stock is trading at a PE multiple of 32.3x and 25.8x based on our FY24E / FY25E EPS estimates, respectively. We assign a PE multiple of 33.0x to FY25 EPS of INR 20.6 to arrive at a target price of INR 680/share and change our recommendation from ACCUMULATE to BUY with an upside of 27.8% over the CMP.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    UNO Minda - 22 -05 - 2023 - kr

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Uno Minda
    first published: May 22, 2023 02:47 pm