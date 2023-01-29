English
    Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on United Spirits recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 29, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on United Spirits

    United Spirits (USL) is India’s leading alcoholic beverage company and subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. It manufactures, sells premium liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, Vat 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No 1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. Prestige and above segment comprises 80% of its volumes • It aims to grow its revenues in double digits and expects its operating margin to remain in mid to high-teen levels in the medium term.


    Outlook

    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value USL at Rs 900 i.e. 50x P/E on FY25E EPS.