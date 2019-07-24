App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits


Standalone net sales grew 10.4% YoY to INR22.2b (v/s our est. INR22.3b). Net sales excluding sale of bulk scotch grew 6%, impacted by the general elections. Reported volume growth stood at 6% YoY (v/s est. of 8% YoY); underlying volume was up 7%. Prestige & above volumes grew 8% YoY, while Popular volumes were up 4% YoY (underlying* Popular volumes up 5% YoY). EBITDA grew 66.4% to INR4b (v/s est. of INR2.7b). Underlying EBITDA grew 42% YoY. Adjusted PAT grew 88.5% to INR2b (v/s est. of INR1.3b).


Outlook


Valuations of 35.5x FY21EPS and 21.9x FY21EV/EBITDA are at a slight discount to consumer peer average, despite better earnings visibility. Compared to alcohol peers, UBBL, UNSP's valuations are at 25% and 10% discount on P/E and EV/ EBITDA, despite better earnings growth prospects and better ROCEs. Maintain Buy with DCF-derived TP of INR700.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #United Spirits

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.