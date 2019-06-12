App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 675: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated May 30, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Spirits


Standalone net sales grew 3.5% YoY to INR22.5b (our est. INR22.6b), with reported volumes growing 1% YoY (our est. 2% decline); underlying volumes were up 2%. Prestige & above volumes grew 7.1% YoY while Popular volumes were down 4.5% YoY (underlying Popular volumes declined 3% YoY). EBITDA grew 2.9% to INR2.8b (our est. INR2.87b). Underlying* EBITDA grew 8% YoY. Adj. PAT declined 29.3% to INR1.31b (our est. INR1.47b).


Outlook


Valuations of 31.8x FY21EPS and 20x FY21EV/EBITDA are at 15%/20% discount to consumer peer average. Maintain Buy rating with DCF-derived TP of INR675.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #United Spirits

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.