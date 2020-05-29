App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on United Spirits


Q4FY20 volumes of United Spirit de-grew 13%, mainly due to broad based consumption slowdown. In line with the weak performance of its major competitor Pernod Ricard, USL also faced strong headwinds in the P&A category (fell 20% YoY), while the Popular category de-grew 7%. The weak performance on the volume front comes on a weak base of 1% volume growth in Q4FY19. Further, H1FY21 is expected to remain muted, amid lockdown, excise and cess hikes by various states. EBITDA margins grew mere 101 bps YoY to 13.6% on a low base (mainly due to unfavourable product mix and higher other expenses). Subsequently, resultant EBITDA, PAT, de-grew 4%, 81%, respectively (weak operating leverage further impacted by higher depreciation, lower other income and higher tax rate).



Outlook


Although concerns remain like uncertainty regards the pandemic, the management has displayed discipline and prudence when dealing with evolving customer needs. We value the stock at ~36x FY22 EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 650 and maintain our BUY rating.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Spirits

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

COVID-19 impact | India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.