Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 650: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 24, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on United Spirits


Net revenues grew by 10.3% aided by one-time bulk sales of scotch to parent (adj. rev grew by 6% vs. est. of 9.6%). Underlying volumes grew by 7% (P&A 8%, popular 5%) on a modest base of 4%. Price/mix was negative (a first in the last 3 years) despite premium brands growing faster. This is attributed to partial absorption of excise duty hike in Maharashtra (Jan-19) and adverse state mix. Co is strategically holding prices for a few brands in Maharashtra (growth and margin accretive to UNSP) to remain competitive. UNSP has taken ~1.5-5% price increase across ten states over the last 6 months to pass on hardening of ENA cost. However, underlying GM cracked by 359bps (vs. est of -405bps) owing to insufficient price hikes and partial absorption of Maharashtra excise duty. Management is actively working with more states to pass on input cost inflation (key monitorable). Restructuring drive (employee/other expenses) and tight lid on A&P spend (despite World Cup) in an election quarter led to robust underlying EBITDA growth of 42% to Rs 3.41bn vs. exp of Rs 2.95bn. Employee/ASP/Other expenses declined by 19/19/14%. Underlying EBITDA margins expanded by sharp 407bps to 16% (exp. +205bps). Margin expansion hereon is uphill (low-hanging fruits behind) but still on the cards. We model 300bps expansion over FY19-21E. Near term outlook is mixed with softer base waning, RM prices remaining stiff, consumption demand moderating and possibility of liquor ban in AP (3-4% of revenue/EBITDA).


Outlook


UNSP’s performance was stellar despite impact of general elections. Restructuring drive and control on A&P spends during elections drove beat in EBITDA. We believe UNSP will continue to tighten the screws on overheads and benefit from premiumisation. This drives our 21% EBITDA growth over FY19-21E (vs. 21% CAGR over FY16-19). We value at 40x FY21E EPS with TP of Rs 650. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #United Spirits

