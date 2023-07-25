English
    Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 1205: Religare Retail Research

    Religare Retail Research is bullish on United Spirits has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1205 in its research report dated July 22 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    Religare Retail Research report on United Spirits

    United Spirits’ net revenue from operations declined by 1% YoY/12.9% QoQ to Rs 2,172 Cr. Within divisions, its premium category Prestige & Above (P&A) segment revenue stood at Rs 1,876, up by 21.2% YoY while it declined by 13.7% sequentially on the account of high base of previous quarter. Its Popular and Other segment declined significantly by 54.3% YoY and 7.5% sequentially to Rs 296 Cr.

    Outlook

    We estimate its revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 18%/26.2%/21.3% CAGR over FY23-25E. We recommend a Buy on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,205.

