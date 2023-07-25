Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 1205: Religare Retail Research

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Religare Retail Research report on United Spirits

United Spirits’ net revenue from operations declined by 1% YoY/12.9% QoQ to Rs 2,172 Cr. Within divisions, its premium category Prestige & Above (P&A) segment revenue stood at Rs 1,876, up by 21.2% YoY while it declined by 13.7% sequentially on the account of high base of previous quarter. Its Popular and Other segment declined significantly by 54.3% YoY and 7.5% sequentially to Rs 296 Cr.

Outlook

We estimate its revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 18%/26.2%/21.3% CAGR over FY23-25E. We recommend a Buy on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,205.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

United Spirits - 24 -07 - 2023 - reg