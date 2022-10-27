English
    Buy United Spirits; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on United Spirits recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    October 27, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on United Spirits


    United Spirits (USL) is India’s leading alcoholic beverage company and subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. It manufactures, sells premium liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, Vat 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No 1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. Prestige and above segment comprises 80% of its volumes • It aims to grow its revenues in double digits and expects its operating margin to remain in mid to high-teen levels in the medium term.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on the long term growth prospects of the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value USL at Rs 1050 i.e. 64x P/E on FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Spirits
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 04:34 pm
