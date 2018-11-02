Buy United Phosphorus; target of Rs 778: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on United Phosphorus

LATAM revenues increased from INR 1385 crore in Q2 FY18 to INR 1742 crore in Q2 FY19. LATAM contributed 41% to it’s Q2 FY19 revenues. All key countries in Latam, with the exception of Argentina, registered strong growth in the quarter. In Argentina the focus is to improve quality of business. Strong campaign in South Cone to drive UPL’s leadership in fungicide resistance management in soybean.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 622.7, the company is trading at 11.7x FY20E EPS of 53.4 and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.9. We value the company using average of P/E and EV/EBITDA methodology giving an exit multiple of 14 and 10 respectively on FY 20 basis, achieving a target price of INR 778, upside of 25%.

