Buy United Breweries, target Rs 1,220: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

United Breweries has in a higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart. In its recent move price has found support around the 50 EMA.

On the daily chart, the price has formed a bullish Anti Butterfly Harmonic pattern which suggests a strong pullback in the stock over the short term. Momentum oscillator, RSI (14) on the daily chart has entered in a positive crossover after recent price move.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,100-1,115 for the target of Rs 1,220 with a stop loss below Rs 1,054.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.