Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries
United Breweries (UBL) is the biggest beer player in the domestic market (~54% market share), a sector largely dominated by MNCs (~85% of market). On-trade sales comprise ~25% of revenues (rest 75% off-trade) • Heineken, one of the world’s largest beer companies, holds 72.7% stake in United Breweries.
Outlook
Due to long term growth story in the industry and a well-managed company with MNC parentage, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 1900 i.e. 63x P/E on FY24E EPS.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.