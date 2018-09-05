App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1730: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on United Breweries has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1730 in its research report dated September 04, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on United Breweries


The beer industry is expected to grow by 7.6% CAGR in terms of volume over FY18-24, according to CISION. UBL expects to beat industry growth over this period. Management places growth at a premium. The premium segment grew at a rapid pace for UBL in FY18-with Heineken growing 30%, Kingfisher Ultra growing by 59%, and Kingfisher Ultra Max growing by 80% YoY. With a slew of other brand launches at various levels in the premium segment over the past 16 months, UBL is poised for healthy profitability growth. Kingfisher Storm already has a 3-5% market share within a year of its launch in four states. The company is likely to enter into the non-alcoholic beer segment in 3QFY19 and introduce its craft beer offering in 4QFY19.


Outlook


We maintain Buy rating with a revised target price of INR1,730, implying a 32% upside to CMP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 5, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #United Breweries

