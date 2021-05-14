MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1504: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1504 in its research report dated April 28, 2021.

Broker Research
May 14, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on United Breweries


UBL’s Q4FY21 operating revenue performance was in-line. Sharp decline in other opex (-12% YoY in Q4FY21, -12% YoY in Q4FY20) was key positive surprise. Opex reduction was despite 9% YoY volume growth. Sustainability of costs reduction is the key. UBL’s market leadership, product portfolio, brand positioning, premiumisation, costs/capex consciousness and superior execution makes it an attractive long-term play. But, barley price inflation (~15% YoY) and second wave of covid-19 in key beer season are near-term dampener. However, UBL is well-poised for growth and thus a post-covid recovery play led by (1) favorable base (2) costs rationalization and (3) reduction in excise duties in key states (WB, UP, and Rajasthan).



Outlook


We reduce our FY22 estimates to factor the impact of covid in H1FY22. We broadly maintain our FY23 estimates. Post the ~10% correction in stock price we upgrade UBL to BUY from Accumulate with revised TP of Rs 1,504 @ 50x Mar-23E EPS net of Rs 20 for CCI liability (earlier Rs 1,476 @ 50x Dec-22E EPS). UBL has traded at ~60x 1-yr forward PE in trailing four years vs. 59/39x FY22/23E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #United Breweries
first published: May 14, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.