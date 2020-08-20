Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on United Breweries
Q1 operational performance was largely in line, with sales falling 75% and an EBITDA loss of Rs96mn. Volumes fell 77% due to the loss of a peak period during the lockdown, continued shutdown of on-premise channels and increase in taxes. Gross margins fell 370bps, impacted by manufacturing inefficiencies arising from low utilization. But these should reverse as volumes/utilizations improve. Input outlook remains benign, while the cost reduction has been strong. The recovery was slower due to the closure of on-premise channel, tax increases and shift to IMFL. Reversal of tax increases (already done in Delhi/Odisha/J&K) and re-opening of bars & restaurants will be positive triggers and can drive a stronger recovery.
Outlook
We cut FY21E earnings but retain FY22/23 estimates. UBL is well-placed to emerge stronger and gain share from competition. Cost reduction and reduced competition along with volume recovery can drive strong margin gains. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,225.
