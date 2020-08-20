Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on United Breweries

Q1 operational performance was largely in line, with sales falling 75% and an EBITDA loss of Rs96mn. Volumes fell 77% due to the loss of a peak period during the lockdown, continued shutdown of on-premise channels and increase in taxes. Gross margins fell 370bps, impacted by manufacturing inefficiencies arising from low utilization. But these should reverse as volumes/utilizations improve. Input outlook remains benign, while the cost reduction has been strong. The recovery was slower due to the closure of on-premise channel, tax increases and shift to IMFL. Reversal of tax increases (already done in Delhi/Odisha/J&K) and re-opening of bars & restaurants will be positive triggers and can drive a stronger recovery.

Outlook

We cut FY21E earnings but retain FY22/23 estimates. UBL is well-placed to emerge stronger and gain share from competition. Cost reduction and reduced competition along with volume recovery can drive strong margin gains. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,225.

