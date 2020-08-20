172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-united-breweries-target-of-rs-1225-emkay-global-financial-5729591.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1225 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on United Breweries


Q1 operational performance was largely in line, with sales falling 75% and an EBITDA loss of Rs96mn. Volumes fell 77% due to the loss of a peak period during the lockdown, continued shutdown of on-premise channels and increase in taxes. Gross margins fell 370bps, impacted by manufacturing inefficiencies arising from low utilization. But these should reverse as volumes/utilizations improve. Input outlook remains benign, while the cost reduction has been strong. The recovery was slower due to the closure of on-premise channel, tax increases and shift to IMFL. Reversal of tax increases (already done in Delhi/Odisha/J&K) and re-opening of bars & restaurants will be positive triggers and can drive a stronger recovery.


Outlook


We cut FY21E earnings but retain FY22/23 estimates. UBL is well-placed to emerge stronger and gain share from competition. Cost reduction and reduced competition along with volume recovery can drive strong margin gains. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs1,225.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #United Breweries

