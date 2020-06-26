App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


Net revenues for Q4FY20 de-grew 13% YoY to Rs 1424 crore, led by a steep decline in Q4 volumes (down 21%) due to Covid impact (adjusting for the impact, 6% volume de-growth in Q4 for UBL). Gross margins increased 40 bps to 50.9%, owing to price hikes in certain states that offset higher input prices of glass and barley. However, due to lower operating leverage, EBITDA margin fell 123 bps YoY to 9.3%. EBITDA de-grew 23% YoY to Rs 132 crore. Subsequently, PAT fell 39% YoY to Rs 41 crore as weak operating performance was further impacted by lower other income.



Outlook


Although concerns remain like uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the management has displayed discipline and prudence when dealing with evolving customer needs. The sector continues to have long term growth potential. We maintain BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Download a copy


Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:56 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Breweries

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

