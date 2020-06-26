Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries

Net revenues for Q4FY20 de-grew 13% YoY to Rs 1424 crore, led by a steep decline in Q4 volumes (down 21%) due to Covid impact (adjusting for the impact, 6% volume de-growth in Q4 for UBL). Gross margins increased 40 bps to 50.9%, owing to price hikes in certain states that offset higher input prices of glass and barley. However, due to lower operating leverage, EBITDA margin fell 123 bps YoY to 9.3%. EBITDA de-grew 23% YoY to Rs 132 crore. Subsequently, PAT fell 39% YoY to Rs 41 crore as weak operating performance was further impacted by lower other income.

Outlook

Although concerns remain like uncertainty regarding the pandemic, the management has displayed discipline and prudence when dealing with evolving customer needs. The sector continues to have long term growth potential. We maintain BUY on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200.







