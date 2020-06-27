Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1160: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on United Breweries

Q4 operational performance was largely in line with estimates, with sales/EBITDA falling 12%. Volumes fell 21%, while realizations improved 8%. Excluding Covid-19’s impact, volumes declined 6% in Q4 but flat for FY20. Gross margins improved in Q4 due to lower comparables and higher realizations, and should see stronger gains ahead on falling barley and glass prices. Lower competitive spends and cost savings should help UBL to still maintain and expand margins despite lower sales in FY21. The pace of recovery has been slow in May (volumes down 70%) as few states resumed supplies in the last week. Volumes continue to improve in June from May but are still lower than pre-Covid-19 levels. Steep tax hike in some states is negative, whereas online sales and weakening competition are long-term positives for UBL.

Outlook

Delayed resumption of sales and loss of the peak season led to a 42%/16% cut in FY21/22E EPS. We forecast a 26% volume drop in FY21E and 32% volume growth in FY22E. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1,160 (from Rs1,230), valuing it at 26x June-22 EV/EBITDA.



