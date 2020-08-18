172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-united-breweries-target-of-rs-1120-icici-direct-5716681.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


FY21E is likely to be one of the most profitable fiscals for Visaka Industries (VSKI) in the last decade despite the ongoing pandemic. The profit will be largely attributed to the sudden demand tailwind in the company’s ACS segment. The higher farm income, recent labour migration to rural areas, record rabi crop production and expectation of normal monsoon this fiscal has led to a sharp improvement in demand and pricing for the ACS segment (refer Table 1). Improving profitability and strong FCF generation would see substantial paring of debt resulting in 340bps improvement in RoCEs in FY21E.


Outlook
Although concerns remain like changes in behaviour of consumers due to the pandemic, the management has displayed discipline and prudence when dealing with evolving customer needs via broad portfolio and wide reach. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #United Breweries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.