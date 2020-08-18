Buy United Breweries; target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries

FY21E is likely to be one of the most profitable fiscals for Visaka Industries (VSKI) in the last decade despite the ongoing pandemic. The profit will be largely attributed to the sudden demand tailwind in the company’s ACS segment. The higher farm income, recent labour migration to rural areas, record rabi crop production and expectation of normal monsoon this fiscal has led to a sharp improvement in demand and pricing for the ACS segment (refer Table 1). Improving profitability and strong FCF generation would see substantial paring of debt resulting in 340bps improvement in RoCEs in FY21E.

Outlook

Although concerns remain like changes in behaviour of consumers due to the pandemic, the management has displayed discipline and prudence when dealing with evolving customer needs via broad portfolio and wide reach. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120.

