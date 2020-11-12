PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:13 PM IST

Buy United Breweries: target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on United Breweries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries reported an uptick in volume growth (76% QoQ growth, yet 48% YoY de-growth). Volumes of strong beer, recovered faster than mild beer. The recovery in volumes was further accompanied by a better state mix and certain cost control measures (lower other expenses), which led to better-than-expected EBITDA margins (4.5% vs. 4% estimated and a loss in Q1FY21) and led to absolute EBITDA in line with estimates (Rs 40 crore). However, the company reported a PAT of Rs 4 crore (vs. a loss of Rs 114 crore in Q1FY21), above I-direct estimate of a loss of Rs 26 crore, as the operational performance was boosted by other income of Rs 32 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:13 pm

