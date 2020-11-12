Buy United Breweries: target of Rs 1120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on United Breweries

United Breweries reported an uptick in volume growth (76% QoQ growth, yet 48% YoY de-growth). Volumes of strong beer, recovered faster than mild beer. The recovery in volumes was further accompanied by a better state mix and certain cost control measures (lower other expenses), which led to better-than-expected EBITDA margins (4.5% vs. 4% estimated and a loss in Q1FY21) and led to absolute EBITDA in line with estimates (Rs 40 crore). However, the company reported a PAT of Rs 4 crore (vs. a loss of Rs 114 crore in Q1FY21), above I-direct estimate of a loss of Rs 26 crore, as the operational performance was boosted by other income of Rs 32 crore.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.