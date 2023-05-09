Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported a 93% YoY growth in PAT to INR27.8b (11% beat), driven by higher ‘other income’ (up 62% YoY) even as NII saw a QoQ decline with margins contracting 23bp QoQ. The RAM segment and overseas book were the driving forces behind the healthy growth of the business, which grew 14% and 44% YoY, respectively. Additionally, there was a slight improvement in the CASA ratio. Asset quality ratios improve despite an increase in fresh slippages as higher reductions resulted in GNPA/NNPA ratios moderating to 7.5%/1.7%. PCR improved to ~79% in 4QFY23. Restructured book declined to 2.2% of loans from 2.38% in 3QFY23, but remained higher than other large banks. The SMA book, at 62bp, stands fairly controlled.

Outlook

We cut our earnings estimates by 5-6%, factoring in lower loan growth/NII and estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7%, by FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR95 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Union Bank of India - 08 -05 - 2023 - moti