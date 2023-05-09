Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported a 93% YoY growth in PAT to INR27.8b (11% beat), driven by higher ‘other income’ (up 62% YoY) even as NII saw a QoQ decline with margins contracting 23bp QoQ. The RAM segment and overseas book were the driving forces behind the healthy growth of the business, which grew 14% and 44% YoY, respectively. Additionally, there was a slight improvement in the CASA ratio. Asset quality ratios improve despite an increase in fresh slippages as higher reductions resulted in GNPA/NNPA ratios moderating to 7.5%/1.7%. PCR improved to ~79% in 4QFY23. Restructured book declined to 2.2% of loans from 2.38% in 3QFY23, but remained higher than other large banks. The SMA book, at 62bp, stands fairly controlled.
Outlook
We cut our earnings estimates by 5-6%, factoring in lower loan growth/NII and estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7%, by FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR95 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).
