    Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 07, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported a 93% YoY growth in PAT to INR27.8b (11% beat), driven by higher ‘other income’ (up 62% YoY) even as NII saw a QoQ decline with margins contracting 23bp QoQ. The RAM segment and overseas book were the driving forces behind the healthy growth of the business, which grew 14% and 44% YoY, respectively. Additionally, there was a slight improvement in the CASA ratio. Asset quality ratios improve despite an increase in fresh slippages as higher reductions resulted in GNPA/NNPA ratios moderating to 7.5%/1.7%. PCR improved to ~79% in 4QFY23. Restructured book declined to 2.2% of loans from 2.38% in 3QFY23, but remained higher than other large banks. The SMA book, at 62bp, stands fairly controlled.

    We cut our earnings estimates by 5-6%, factoring in lower loan growth/NII and estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7%, by FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR95 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

