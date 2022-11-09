 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

We attended Union Bank of India (UNBK)’s analyst meet where the MD/CEO, Executive Directors, and other top management members highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the bank and the progress being made to: a) improve the underwriting standards, b) intensify the focus on speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets, c) augment credit growth, and d) improve the TAT and digital infrastructure of the bank. Following are the key takeaways from the meet.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR65 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:00 pm
