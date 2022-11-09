Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India

We attended Union Bank of India (UNBK)’s analyst meet where the MD/CEO, Executive Directors, and other top management members highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the bank and the progress being made to: a) improve the underwriting standards, b) intensify the focus on speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets, c) augment credit growth, and d) improve the TAT and digital infrastructure of the bank. Following are the key takeaways from the meet.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR65 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).

