    Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    November 09, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India


    We attended Union Bank of India (UNBK)’s analyst meet where the MD/CEO, Executive Directors, and other top management members highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the bank and the progress being made to: a) improve the underwriting standards, b) intensify the focus on speedy and timely resolution of stressed assets, c) augment credit growth, and d) improve the TAT and digital infrastructure of the bank. Following are the key takeaways from the meet.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR65 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).


    Union Bank of India - 07-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Union Bank of India
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:00 pm