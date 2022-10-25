English
    Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India


    UNBK reported a 21% YoY growth in PAT at INR18.5b in 2QFY23 (10% beat), driven by higher NII and other income and tax reversals. However, the same was offset by higher than expected provisions. However, fresh slippages moderated by 31% QoQ, led by lower Corporate and Retail slippages. This, coupled with higher write-offs and healthy recoveries and upgrades, resulted in an improvement in asset quality ratios. The restructured book declined to 2.6% of loans v/s 2.92% in 1QFY23. The SMA book, at 57bp, is also fairly controlled. The bank also witnessed strong traction in loans, up 7.6% QoQ and 18% YoY. Growth is fairly balanced, with a contribution from all segments. We revise our FY23 PAT estimate by 14%, led by higher NII and other income and lower tax. Our FY24 earnings estimate is largely flat. We estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13.9% by FY24. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We revise our FY23 PAT estimate by 14%, the same for FY24 remains largely flattish. This is driven by higher NII and other income and lower tax expense, offset by elevated provisioning. We estimate a RoA/RoE at 0.8%/13.9% by FY24. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR65 (0.6x FY24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Union Bank of India - 211022 - moti

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:42 pm
