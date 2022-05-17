English
    Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 50: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India


    Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported 8% YoY growth in net earnings in 4QFY22 supported by higher treasury gains, lower opex and tax rate. PPoP grew 11% YoY to INR55.2b. While headline asset quality, GNPA/NNPA, improved 51bp/41bp QoQ, respectively, fresh slippages rose 66% QoQ to ~3.7% annualized led by a large corporate account of INR17.2b. UNBK carries 59% provision on the same.


    Outlook


    We cut our PAT estimates by 17% and 13% for FY23 and FY24, respectively, on lower other income (rising bond yields) and estimate an RoA/RoE of 0.7%/12.4% for UNBK in FY24. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR50.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:36 am
