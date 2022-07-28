Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 50: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported a strong 32% YoY growth in PAT at INR15.6b (25% beat) driven by higher NII and other income while provisions and opex came in higher than our estimates. Fresh slippages saw a sequential moderation, which coupled with high write-offs and healthy recoveries and upgrades resulted in an improvement in asset quality ratios. Restructuring book remained at 2.92% of loans. We raise our PAT estimates by 9% and 3% for FY23E and FY24E on higher other income and estimate RoA/RoE at 0.7%/12.3% by FY24E, respectively.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of INR50 (premised on 0.6x FY24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Union Bank of India - 270722 - moti