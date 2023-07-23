Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported a steep YoY growth of 108% in PAT to INR32.4b (56% beat), driven by higher other income (up 39% YoY) and lower provisions (down 32% QoQ). NII grew 7% QoQ to INR88.4b (6% beat), owing to NIM increase of 15 bps. Loan/Deposits growth remains flattish with CASA deposits witnessing a moderation. Asset quality ratios improved with GNPA/NNPA ratios moderating to 7.3% /1.6%. PCR improved to ~79.8% in 1QFY24. Restructured book declined to 2.0% of loans, while SMA book improved 11bp QoQ to 51bp.

Outlook

We increase our FY24/25E earnings estimates by 19%/12% and estimate RoA/RoE of 1.0%/17.6% by FY25. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR110.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Union Bank of India - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI