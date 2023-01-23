Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported 107% YoY growth in PAT to INR22.4b (in line) driven by lower provisions and margin expansion of 6bp QoQ to 3.21% in 3QFY23. Business growth was healthy fueled by the RAM segment while CASA ratio witnessed a slight moderation during the quarter. Fresh slippages moderated, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades resulted in an improvement in asset quality ratios. PCR improved to ~75% in 3QFY23. Restructured book declined to 2.38% of loans from 2.60% in 2QFY23. The SMA book, at 72bp, was also fairly controlled.
Outlook
We largely maintain our earnings assumptions and estimate an RoA/RoE of 1.0%/16.8%, respectively, by FY25. Retain BUY with a TP of INR100 (premised on 0.9x Sep’24E ABV).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.