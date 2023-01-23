English
    Buy Union Bank of India; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Union Bank of India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated January 21, 2023.

    January 23, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Union Bank of India


    Union Bank of India (UNBK) reported 107% YoY growth in PAT to INR22.4b (in line) driven by lower provisions and margin expansion of 6bp QoQ to 3.21% in 3QFY23. Business growth was healthy fueled by the RAM segment while CASA ratio witnessed a slight moderation during the quarter. Fresh slippages moderated, which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades resulted in an improvement in asset quality ratios. PCR improved to ~75% in 3QFY23. Restructured book declined to 2.38% of loans from 2.60% in 2QFY23. The SMA book, at 72bp, was also fairly controlled.



    Outlook


    We largely maintain our earnings assumptions and estimate an RoA/RoE of 1.0%/16.8%, respectively, by FY25. Retain BUY with a TP of INR100 (premised on 0.9x Sep’24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 03:20 pm