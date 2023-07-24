Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9520: Axis Securities

Buy

Axis Securities report on UltraTech Cement

In Q1FY24 the company witnessed robust capacity utilization of 89% indicating robust Cement demand in the country and market share gain for the company. The company’ sorganic capacity expansion plan is progressing well. Its total grinding capacity will increase to 165 mtpa in FY25E-FY26E from the current 135.1 mtpa thereby aiding in its volume growth. We have increased the volume growth guidance from earlier 10% CAGR to 12% CAGR over FY23- 25E. Major Benefit of lower fuel prices would start reflecting in between Q2-Q4FY24 as there is always a lag between order booked and order available for consumption. Further higher blending ratio , increase in the sale of premium products and consumption of higher green energy will aid to higher EBITDA margins going forward. We expect the company to report an EBITDA/ tonne of Rs 1180 & Rs 1280 in FY24E/FY25E from Rs 1000/tonne in FY23 driven by higher volume, stable realization, and cost optimization initiatives. Cement prices were lower during the quarter but its heartening to note that prices have increased in the Northern and Western part of India by Rs3-Rs5/bag . The sustainability of higher prices remains a key monitor able. We believe that post Monsoon prices should trend little higher as observed traditionally.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 16.5x and 14x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs9520/share, implying an upside potential of 17% from the CMP.

UltraTech Cement - 24 -07 - 2023 - axis