Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9400: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

The company reported an in-line standalone operational performance for Q1FY2024 aided by strong volume growth of 20% y-o-y. Net profit beat was led by opting for lower tax regime. Management expects double digit volume growth for FY2024 and improvement in operational profitability led by lower energy costs from Q3FY2024. It would be de-bottlenecking 4 mtpa cement capacities while phase 2 expansion of 22.6 mtpa remain on track and is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY2025 and FY2026.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,400, considering its long-term growth potential.

