    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9400: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9400 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    July 22, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

    The company reported an in-line standalone operational performance for Q1FY2024 aided by strong volume growth of 20% y-o-y. Net profit beat was led by opting for lower tax regime. Management expects double digit volume growth for FY2024 and improvement in operational profitability led by lower energy costs from Q3FY2024. It would be de-bottlenecking 4 mtpa cement capacities while phase 2 expansion of 22.6 mtpa remain on track and is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY2025 and FY2026.

    We maintain a Buy on UltraTech with an unchanged PT of Rs. 9,400, considering its long-term growth potential.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

