    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9350: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9350 in its research report dated June 30 2023.

    June 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    Axis Securities report on UltraTech Cement

    We initiate coverage on UltraTech Ltd. with a BUY recommendation and a Target Price of Rs 9,350/share, which implies an upside of 13% from the current levels. UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC), and white cement in India. Excluding China, it is also the third-largest cement producer in the world and commands a robust market share of 22% (in terms of industry capacity) in the Indian cement industry. Currently,it is in the process of expanding its existing capacity in India from 130 mtpa to 155 mtpa which will get operational in phases over FY24-FY26.The company reported robust Q4FY23 results on account of higher volumes and stringent control over operating costs. With ongoing capacity expansion, superior monitoring of cost drivers, and a strong demand environment, UTCL is expected to report Revenue/EBITDA/APAT CAGR of 9%//24%/32% respectively over FY23-FY25. The said growth will be driven by the volume growth of 10% CAGR and realization improvement of 1% CAGR over FY23-FY25E.


    Outlook

    In light of the strong growth potential for cement consumption moving forward, we value UTCL at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at the TP of Rs9,350/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

