Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9305: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

We continue to like UTCEM for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. It delivered strong 20% YoY volume growth YoY (grey 20%, white/putty 12%). Pricing remained flattish QoQ. Opex rose 1% QoQ as freight/fixed expense rose by INR 50 per MT each while input costs cooled off by INR 50 per MT. Unit EBITDA, thus, declined INR 30 per MT QoQ to INR 1,018 per MT. It has announced a new debottlenecking-led 4mn MT expansion (target FY24). Phase-I expansion was completed in July 2023 (added 4.3mn MT in FY24). Phase-II expansion (22.6mn MT) is expected to be completed by FY26E. UTCEM would announce the next phase of expansion in the next six months.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on UltraTech (UTCEM) with an unchanged target price of INR 9,305 (16.5x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 22 -07 - 2023 - hdfc