    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9305: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9305 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    July 22, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

    We continue to like UTCEM for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. It delivered strong 20% YoY volume growth YoY (grey 20%, white/putty 12%). Pricing remained flattish QoQ. Opex rose 1% QoQ as freight/fixed expense rose by INR 50 per MT each while input costs cooled off by INR 50 per MT. Unit EBITDA, thus, declined INR 30 per MT QoQ to INR 1,018 per MT. It has announced a new debottlenecking-led 4mn MT expansion (target FY24). Phase-I expansion was completed in July 2023 (added 4.3mn MT in FY24). Phase-II expansion (22.6mn MT) is expected to be completed by FY26E. UTCEM would announce the next phase of expansion in the next six months.

    Outlook

    We maintain BUY on UltraTech (UTCEM) with an unchanged target price of INR 9,305 (16.5x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

    first published: Jul 22, 2023 06:19 pm

