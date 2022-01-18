Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9300: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech is the largest cement manufacturer in India with a domestic capacity of 114.5 MT (over 23% of total market) with a leadership position in most regions (excluding East). It has grown through the organic and inorganic routes and added around ~30 MT of capacity in the last three years. The company has shown its capability to successfully integrate the acquired assets and ramped-up its utilisations in a profitable manner • It is now focusing on the fast growing market of eastern India, which accounts for 10.2 MT of its total 19.6 MT planned expansion over FY21-23E.

Outlook

With a target to become net debt free by FY23E and expected RoCE of 17%+, we remain positive on the company and maintain BUY rating . Valued at Rs 9,300 i.e.19.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

At 16:00 hrs UltraTech Cement was quoting at Rs 7,566.25, down Rs 301.65, or 3.83 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,890.00 and an intraday low of Rs 7,520.60.

It was trading with volumes of 14,927 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,489 shares, an increase of 99.33 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.78 percent or Rs 212.65 at Rs 7,867.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8,267.00 and 52-week low Rs 5,261.80 on 08 November, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 43.8 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 218,411.64 crore.

