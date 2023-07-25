English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 9250: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9250 in its research report dated July 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 25, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ultratech Cement

    UltraTech Cement’s consolidated EBITDA declined ~2% YoY/8% QoQ to Rs30.5bn in Q1FY24, coming in 8% below our estimates owing to higher than expected costs. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 18% YoY/3% QoQ to Rs1,018 (Emkay: Rs1,100). UltraTech is in the process of adding 4mt capacity in FY24 through debottlenecking and another 22.6mt capacity (under phase-II) by FY25/26 (vs current capacity of 131mt). Management expects cement prices to improve post the monsoons and input cost deflation to kick-in in coming quarters. We largely maintain our FY24-25 estimates.

    Outlook

    Given the company’s strong growth/capex plans, pan-India presence, focus on cost efficiencies and strong balance sheet, we raise our target EV/E to 16x (earlier 15x). We maintain BUY on the stock, with revised Jun-24E TP of Rs9,250/share, post the quarterly roll-over.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ultratech Cement - 24 -07 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 11:07 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!