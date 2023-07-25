Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 9250: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement’s consolidated EBITDA declined ~2% YoY/8% QoQ to Rs30.5bn in Q1FY24, coming in 8% below our estimates owing to higher than expected costs. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 18% YoY/3% QoQ to Rs1,018 (Emkay: Rs1,100). UltraTech is in the process of adding 4mt capacity in FY24 through debottlenecking and another 22.6mt capacity (under phase-II) by FY25/26 (vs current capacity of 131mt). Management expects cement prices to improve post the monsoons and input cost deflation to kick-in in coming quarters. We largely maintain our FY24-25 estimates.

Outlook

Given the company’s strong growth/capex plans, pan-India presence, focus on cost efficiencies and strong balance sheet, we raise our target EV/E to 16x (earlier 15x). We maintain BUY on the stock, with revised Jun-24E TP of Rs9,250/share, post the quarterly roll-over.

