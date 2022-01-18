Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 9200: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q3FY2022, UltraTech reported broadly in-line performance as marginally lower-than-expected volumes were offset by higher realisation. Consolidated net debt reduced sequentially by Rs. 189 crore. Management expects Q4FY2022 to see y-o-y volume growth, as demand rebounds post one-off weak November. Management expects FY2023 to witness healthy demand, led by infrastructure, rural housing, and urban housing. . The company announced almost doubling of white cement capacity. Balance grey cement capacity expansion of 16.3mtpa remains on track and is expected to come onstream in FY2023.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 9,200, factoring sustained healthy demand environment over FY2022-FY2024.

