Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9105: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q4FY23, Ultratech reported a significant sales growth of 18.3% YoY at INR 1,86,624 mn and an increase of 20.2% on a sequential basis led by a 23% QoQ growth in domestic grey cement. Revenue for FY23 reached INR 6,32,399, a growth of 21% YoY on the back of a 49% YoY increase in ReadyMix Concrete (RMC) and a 21% increase in domestic grey cement. EBITDA declined by 42.2% YoY/8.1% to INR 33,225 mn due to lower input costs. The improvement in EBITDA was mainly due to a 4% QoQ decrease in Power & Fuel costs along with a 1.1% QoQ decline in raw material costs. EBITDA margin expanded by 270 bps QoQ and slipped 170 bps YoY to 17.8% in Q4FY23. PAT witnessed a sequential improvement of 56.7% to INR 16,660mn. PAT margins for the quarter improved by 210 bps QoQ to 8.9%. UltraTech achieved capacity utilization of 95% in Q4FY23 as against 90% during Q4FY22 and 83% during Q3FY23.

Outlook

We are optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects and continue to value the stock using EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x on its FY25 estimates, which yields a target price of INR 9,105 per share (Earlier INR 7,574), giving an upside potential of 20.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 01 -05 - 2023 - kr