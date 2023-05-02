English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9105: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9105 in its research report dated April 29, 2023.

    KR Choksey's research report on UltraTech Cement

    In Q4FY23, Ultratech reported a significant sales growth of 18.3% YoY at INR 1,86,624 mn and an increase of 20.2% on a sequential basis led by a 23% QoQ growth in domestic grey cement. Revenue for FY23 reached INR 6,32,399, a growth of 21% YoY on the back of a 49% YoY increase in ReadyMix Concrete (RMC) and a 21% increase in domestic grey cement. EBITDA declined by 42.2% YoY/8.1% to INR 33,225 mn due to lower input costs. The improvement in EBITDA was mainly due to a 4% QoQ decrease in Power & Fuel costs along with a 1.1% QoQ decline in raw material costs. EBITDA margin expanded by 270 bps QoQ and slipped 170 bps YoY to 17.8% in Q4FY23. PAT witnessed a sequential improvement of 56.7% to INR 16,660mn. PAT margins for the quarter improved by 210 bps QoQ to 8.9%. UltraTech achieved capacity utilization of 95% in Q4FY23 as against 90% during Q4FY22 and 83% during Q3FY23.

    Outlook

    We are optimistic about the company’s future growth prospects and continue to value the stock using EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x on its FY25 estimates, which yields a target price of INR 9,105 per share (Earlier INR 7,574), giving an upside potential of 20.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the shares of Ultratech Cement.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

