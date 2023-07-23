Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9085: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UTCEM’s operating performance was below our estimates due to higherthan-estimated opex (freight and other expenses). EBITDA stood at INR30.5b (est. INR33b) and EBITDA/t came in at INR1,018 (est. INR1,101). Profit was at INR17b (in line), led by lower tax rates. Cement demand remains strong and industry volume growth should be in double digits in FY24. There have been some disruptions due to erratic monsoons recently. There was a marginal price increase in North and West markets in Jul’23, while prices in the South and East markets remained stable. Spot prices of pet coke will be reflected only after six months and a reduction in fuel prices should also benefit the industry going forward.

Outlook

We cut EPS estimates by 3% for FY24/FY25 (each) due to a miss in 1Q. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, given its: a) leadership position in the industry, b) robust expansion plans without leveraging the balance sheet, and c) structural cost improvement measures. We value UTCEM at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our revised TP of INR9,085.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

UltraTech Cement - 23 -07 - 2023 - MOTI