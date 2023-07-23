English
    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9085: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9085 in its research report dated July 22, 2023.

    July 23, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

    UTCEM’s operating performance was below our estimates due to higherthan-estimated opex (freight and other expenses). EBITDA stood at INR30.5b (est. INR33b) and EBITDA/t came in at INR1,018 (est. INR1,101). Profit was at INR17b (in line), led by lower tax rates. Cement demand remains strong and industry volume growth should be in double digits in FY24. There have been some disruptions due to erratic monsoons recently. There was a marginal price increase in North and West markets in Jul’23, while prices in the South and East markets remained stable. Spot prices of pet coke will be reflected only after six months and a reduction in fuel prices should also benefit the industry going forward.

    Outlook

    We cut EPS estimates by 3% for FY24/FY25 (each) due to a miss in 1Q. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, given its: a) leadership position in the industry, b) robust expansion plans without leveraging the balance sheet, and c) structural cost improvement measures. We value UTCEM at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our revised TP of INR9,085.

