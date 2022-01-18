Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9080: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UTCEM’s 3QFY22 performance was impacted by cost inflation, primarily energy and other costs, leading to a 6.7pp YoY fall in EBITDA margin and 19% YoY fall in EBITDA/t. EBITDA fell 22% YoY, despite higher other operating income (up 2.3x YoY). Adjusted for tax write-backs, profit fell 26% YoY. The industry has seen peak of the fuel cost inflation and imported/domestic petcoke prices have declined 38%/33% from its peak in Nov-21. This should help cost moderate from 1QFY23. UTCEM is expected to benefit from capacity expansions (19.6mtpa over FY21-23E) and cost saving initiatives (increase in WHRS/solar power capacities). We expect 9% sales volume CAGR over FY21-24E. We raise our FY22-24E EPS estimate by 3-4% on higher other operating income and lower energy costs. We factor in 21% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E after a lower growth in FY22 (growth of 5% YoY).

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.3x/13.9x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15.1x). We value UTCEM at 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR9,080. We reiterate our Buy rating.

