MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 9080: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9080 in its research report dated January 17, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM’s 3QFY22 performance was impacted by cost inflation, primarily energy and other costs, leading to a 6.7pp YoY fall in EBITDA margin and 19% YoY fall in EBITDA/t. EBITDA fell 22% YoY, despite higher other operating income (up 2.3x YoY). Adjusted for tax write-backs, profit fell 26% YoY. The industry has seen peak of the fuel cost inflation and imported/domestic petcoke prices have declined 38%/33% from its peak in Nov-21. This should help cost moderate from 1QFY23. UTCEM is expected to benefit from capacity expansions (19.6mtpa over FY21-23E) and cost saving initiatives (increase in WHRS/solar power capacities). We expect 9% sales volume CAGR over FY21-24E. We raise our FY22-24E EPS estimate by 3-4% on higher other operating income and lower energy costs. We factor in 21% EPS CAGR over FY22-24E after a lower growth in FY22 (growth of 5% YoY).



Outlook


The stock trades at 16.3x/13.9x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15.1x). We value UTCEM at 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR9,080. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Close

Related stories


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 18, 2022 02:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.