Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 8970: Hem Securities

Hem Securities is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8970 in its research report dated December 02, 2021.

December 06, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities report on Ultratech Cement


Consolidated volumes rose 8% YoY to 21.64mt with India volumes up 8% YoY. EBITDA for Q2FY22 stood at ₹2,714.7 Cr, up 0.63% YoY and up -17.9% QoQ. EBITDA margins for Q2FY22 came at 22.6% as compared to 28.0% in Q1FY22 and 26.0% in Q2FY21. PAT for Q2FY22 stood at ₹1,313.5 Cr, up 8% YoY and down -22.85% QoQ.



Outlook


Company B/S continue to remain lean and Net Debt/EBITDA at 0.47x We have maintained BUY rating on stock and value the stock at 35x FY23 earnings to arrive at the target of Rs.8970.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Dec 6, 2021 02:00 pm

