MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 8800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8800 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

Broker Research
July 26, 2021 / 09:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


In Q1FY2022, UltraTech continued to surprise positively on the operating front aided by healthy volume growth seen amid the COVID-19 impact in Q1FY2022, rise in cement prices and contained operating costs. Net debt continue to tread lower in Q1. Further, there was a material loan payoff in July 2021. Target to turn net cash in FY2024 and an addition of 19.5MTPA by FY2023 remain intact. Underlying demand from rural, urban real estate and large infrastructure projects is expected to remain robust. The management fairly confident of improving operational profitability further.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 8,800, factoring upwardly revised estimates led by sustained healthy demand environment over FY2022-FY2024.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:21 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.