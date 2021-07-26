Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 8800: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement

In Q1FY2022, UltraTech continued to surprise positively on the operating front aided by healthy volume growth seen amid the COVID-19 impact in Q1FY2022, rise in cement prices and contained operating costs. Net debt continue to tread lower in Q1. Further, there was a material loan payoff in July 2021. Target to turn net cash in FY2024 and an addition of 19.5MTPA by FY2023 remain intact. Underlying demand from rural, urban real estate and large infrastructure projects is expected to remain robust. The management fairly confident of improving operational profitability further.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) with a revised PT of Rs. 8,800, factoring upwardly revised estimates led by sustained healthy demand environment over FY2022-FY2024.

