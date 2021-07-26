Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8770: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement (UTCEM) continued to improve its costs and margins in 1QFY22; it reported the highest ever EBITDA/unit of INR1,536/t (+8% YoY) during the quarter. Coupled with volume growth of 47% YoY, this led to 59% YoY growth in EBITDA. Net debt fell INR7b QoQ to INR59.8b (0.44x TTM EBITDA). Market share gains should continue, aided by the ongoing 20mtpa expansion program, which should drive a 13% volume CAGR over FY21–24E. We raise our EPS for FY22E/FY23E by 6%/6%, factoring in a better realization outlook. We estimate a 26% EPS CAGR over FY21–23E.

Outlook

The valuation is reasonable at 13.7x FY23E EV/EBITDA – a 10% discount to its last five years’ average. We value UTCEM at 16x FY23E EV/EBITDA to arrive at TP of INR8,770. Reiterate Buy.

