    Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8760: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8760 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on UltraTech Cement

    Ultratech Cement Ltd. is the largest cement manufacturer in India, and is involved in production of grey cement, white cement, and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC). Consolidated revenue in Q4FY23 grew a significant 18.4% YoY (+20.2% QoQ) to Rs. 18,662cr, led by healthy demand and volume growth. EBITDA margin expanded 260bps QoQ to 18.5% due to a decline in input costs and operational efficiency. However, YoY, margin declined as costs remained at elevated levels. UltraTech posted robust financial results driven by solid demand and volume growth. The company’s margin also improved due to a decline in input costs.

    Outlook

    With a strong outlook for the cement industry and the company’s effort to enhance operational efficiencies, UltraTech is poised for continued growth and profitability. We, therefore, reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 8,760 based on 16x FY25E aEV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 7, 2023 02:04 pm