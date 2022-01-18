MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy Ultratech Cement; target of Rs 8750: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Ultratech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8750 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

Broker Research
January 18, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Ultratech Cement


Consolidated EBITDA declined 22% YoY/11% QoQ to Rs24bn in Q3FY22, broadly in line with our estimate, as marginally higher-than-expected cost/ton was offset by better other operating income. Blended EBITDA/ton fell 20% YoY/17% QoQ to Rs1,046. With its large pan-India diversified market presence, premium brand positioning and focus on cost efficiency, UTCEM is better placed to improve margins in the medium term. Besides, the company’s RoIC is expected to increase to a sustainable level of 20%+ within 4-5 years (vs. 12% in the past decade). Factoring in higher opex/ton due to input cost inflation and recent weakness in demand, we cut our FY22/FY23 EBITDA estimates by 8%/3%, while we broadly maintain FY24 estimates.



Outlook


We roll over to Mar’23 from Dec’22 and increase our TP by 3% to Rs8,750. Our DCFbased TP (11.25% WACC, 8% FCFF growth post FY26) implies a 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 15x (vs. current multiple of 16.5x). Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Jan 18, 2022 12:50 pm

