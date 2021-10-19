MARKET NEWS

Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on UltraTech Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8700 in its research report dated October 18, 2021.

October 19, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on UltraTech Cement


UTCEM reported an 8%/7% YoY growth in volume/blended realization. EBITDA margin declined by 339bp YoY to 22.6% due to energy cost inflation, which was further accentuated by higher maintenance and employee costs. EBITDA remained largely flat YoY at INR27.1b (-18% QoQ). Market share gains should continue, aided by the ongoing 20mtpa expansion program (1.2mtpa commissioned in Oct'21), which should drive a 10% volume CAGR over FY21-24E. We largely maintain our FY22-24E EPS estimates and expect 19% EPS CAGR over FY21-24E.



Outlook


The stock trades at 14.9x/12.6x FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 14.3x). We value UTCEM at 16x Sep'23E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR8,700. We reiterate our Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #UltraTech Cement
first published: Oct 19, 2021 02:22 pm

