
Buy UltraTech Cement; target of Rs 8670: HDFC Securities

May 02, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

HDFC Securities is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8670 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

HDFC Securities' research report on UltraTech Cement

We continue to like the company for its robust growth and margin outlook and balance sheet management. UTCEM delivered strong 14/23% YoY/QoQ volume growth, led by healthy demand and a gain in market share. Unit EBITDA recovered INR 150/MT QoQ to INR 1,050 per MT, led by op-lev gains and lower fuel cost. The company also tightened its working capital (to net cash in Mar-23) during H2FY23, which bloated in Sep-22. UTCEM’s phase-2 expansion is expected to be completed by FY26E.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on UltraTech (UTCEM) with an unchanged target price of INR 8,670 (16x Mar-25E consolidated EBITDA).

