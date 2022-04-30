English
    Buy UltraTech Cement: target of Rs 8600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on UltraTech Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8600 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on UltraTech Cement


    In Q4FY2022, UltraTech reported broadly in-line performance as marginally lower-than-expected volumes were offset by higher realisation. Consolidated net debt reduced sequentially by ~Rs. 2,400 crore. Management expects healthy demand environment to sustain, led by infrastructure, rural housing, and urban housing. Price hikes undertaken during April cover increased key input costs. White cement expansion plans have been put to rest with RAKWCT’s acquisition. Balance grey cement capacity expansion of 16.3 mtpa remains on track, while another round of expansion is to be announced by FY2023-end.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on UltraTech with a revised PT of Rs. 8,600, factoring downward revision in estimates.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 10:13 pm
